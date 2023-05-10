Objections to plans to close college campus in Yorkshire as consultations begin

LibDem councillors have objected to moves to close the Sheffield College Peaks Campus in Waterthorpe.

The Sheffield College began consulting with staff and students this week following a decision to move courses from Peaks Campus. The college says that from September it will no longer deliver teaching and learning provision at the campus on Waterthorpe Greenway.

Around 300 students are based at the campus, which offers games design, health and social care, high needs, public services and science courses, apprenticeships and the Prince’s Trust programme.

The college wants to move the majority of courses to its City Campus on Granville Road. It says that the campus is under-utilised, making it expensive to run, and around 85 per cent of students living locally already travel to other campuses.

LibDem councillors in the Mosborough and Beighton wards are opposing the move. They say that the Peaks Campus is the only further education site in the area, with no sixth forms available in the south east of Sheffield, making it a crucial institution for local students.

The stakeholder consultation process, set to run to June 1, aims to involve staff, students, parents and carers and community organisations including civic and business leaders.

A second formal consultation process is taking place with the trade unions and Peaks Campus staff whose jobs are directly affected. The college says that it is consulting with 13 staff permanently based at Peaks Campus who are most affected by the plans, and approximately 70 staff who work there regularly.

The college says it is committed to minimising any potential redundancies and, wherever possible, staff will be given the option to relocate.

College chief executive and principal, Angela Foulkes, said: “To ensure that we maintain high quality and sustainable education and training for our students, local communities and employers, we regularly review our course offer, facilities and estate.

“It is vital that our estate is sustainable and has a long-term future to enhance the student experience and meet future skills needs. Peaks Campus is significantly under-utilised which is costly to maintain and run.

“The situation is compounded by a tough financial climate for the further education sector nationally including a reduction in funding in real terms and surging energy costs.”

She added: “We understand this will be unsettling news for our Peaks Campus-based staff and students, and we will do everything we can to support them. We are also committed to working with partner organisations in the city to find a long-term sustainable solution for use of the site.”

LibDem councillors argue that the campus closure will have a significant impact on the community and limit the life chances of youngsters who would have no local alternative.

Coun Ian Horner said: “The decision to close Peaks Campus appears to be driven by financial concerns, without fully considering the long-term consequences on the students, staff, and the wider community. This campus serves as a vital educational hub and closing it would negatively impact local learners and the surrounding area.

“The lack of alternative further education options in the south east only makes the issue worse.”

Coun Glynis Chapman added: “We must prioritise the well-being and future prospects of our young people and local workforce. Peaks Campus has a history of serving our community, and we should do everything we can to ensure that it continues to do so, particularly given the absence of alternative further education options in the area.”