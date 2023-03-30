Ofsted highlights litany of concerns with North Yorkshire's further education service

A council which has had its further education and skills provision condemned as “requiring improvement” three times in a decade has been urged to immediately transform the service.

An Ofsted inspection of courses in North Yorkshire has highlighted a litany of concerns, including that too many of the 1,550 adult learners, such as apprentices and care workers, leave their courses early and do not complete their qualifications.

Inspectors rated the provision which the council subcontracts to Veloheads CIC, Supporting Choice Ltd, The Blueberry Academy Limited, Strive for Education Ltd, Disability Action Yorkshire, Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centreand Living Potential Care Farm CIC as “good” in many areas, including the quality of education.

However, they rated the service overall as in need of improvements.

The rating is a slip from the council’s previous “good” Ofsted inspection in 2019, but inspections in 2017 and 2013 both concluded that the local authority needed to make wide-ranging improvements.

Malton councillor Lindsay Burr, who has provided training for the hair, barbering, and beauty industry for more than 20 years, described Osted’s rating as “very disappointing” and urged the authority to step up action to upgrade the service.

She added: “Ofsted inspectors are employed to ensure learning is carried out to a high standard and although the department requires improvement, inspectors did find some good areas of practise. I look forward to the council’s education and training department improving in the immediate future.”

Inspectors found the council had implemented some changes to improve the services, but said it was too early to be confident about whether they were effective.

The inspection concluded that attendance of adult learners on courses that lead to qualifications was poor with the result that they do not make good progress and that too few apprentices achieve their qualifications within planned timescales.

Other criticisms included that leaders and managers do not have access to timely data to identify areas for improvement and take swift action to tackle them. Alongside concerns over the quality of part-time teachers, the inspectors found “elected members” had “too optimistic a view of the quality of the provision”.

They said councillors and council managers responsible for education had failed to recognise or tackle the decline in the proportion of adults achieving their qualifications.but did not state which councillors they were referring to. The report added: “Teachers and assessors set insufficiently specific and challenging targets to enable learners and apprentices to make good progress.”

The authority’s opposition leader Liberal Democrat councillor Bryn Griffiths said: “I am extremely disappointed that the county are letting down our young adults due to poor leadership and management of their education.”

Despite Ofsted’s comments about over-optimism, in response to the rating the Tory-run council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Councillor Annabel Wilkinson did not refer to any of Ofsted’s criticisms.

She said the report described “a service that produces a high quality of education, motivated learners and apprentices and positive outcomes for learners with additional needs”.

Coun Wilkinson added: “We have recently implemented a new strategy for the whole service. This strategy was the subject of a consultation last year, in which all stakeholders were invited to give their views on the future of the service. Ofsted recognises that this strategy aims to improve the consistency of approach to providing high-quality, relevant education and training across North Yorkshire.

