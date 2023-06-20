One of Whitby's two secondary schools is to close in 2024 due to low pupil numbers - despite parents fighting to save it

A battle by campaigning parents to keep Whitby’s two secondary schools open has been lost with the announcement that one will now close.

Caedmon College and Eskdale School will merge in September 2024, with the Eskdale site shutting permanently. North Yorkshire Council’s executive agreed on Tuesday to proceed with the amalgamation plans due to low pupil numbers.

The full council statement read: “Following a six-week consultation period, which included two public meetings at Whitby Pavilion, the decision will see the technical closure of Eskdale School and pupils and staff moved to Caedmon College from September 2024.

"The money saved on premises costs is set to allow investment in a broader curriculum which can offer pupils more opportunities and the chance to develop skills which meet their needs.

Eskdale School

"The move will also see the introduction of a new Inclusion Hub providing a safe place and tailored support for pupils with special education needs and a strong pastoral system supporting and enabling students to flourish.

"Eskdale School and Caedmon College, including Whitby Sixth Form, federated in July 2019, sharing an executive headteacher and a governing body. However, the combined pressures of falling pupil numbers and financial challenges faced by both schools, prompted the merger proposals."

Coun Annabel Wilkinson added: “Thank you to everyone who has been involved with and engaged in this consultation - it has been emotive, as to achieve this amalgamation sadly involves closing a school site and that is one of the most difficult decisions we can make, and not one we would ever make lightly.

“Unfortunately, none of the other options for the two schools would address the challenges of low pupil numbers and the financial challenges, whilst delivering the highest quality education to the young people of Whitby.

“We believe this is the right thing to do in order to secure a sustainable future for education in Whitby.

“We, as a council, are keen to provide greater stability, ensuring we maintain the best possible environment in which our children can learn and fulfil their true potential.”

The future of the Eskdale site, including its sports and community facilities and green space, will be considered as part of a separate process.

