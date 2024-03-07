Ossett Academy wants to build the artificial 3G grass pitch, changing pavilion and car park on playing fields at Green Park.

Councillors have been recommended to give the scheme the green light a year after delaying their decision due to traffic concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, the facility would be used by the school and available for hire by the wider community.

Ossett Academy has applied to build an artificial grass pitch and changing pavilion with 76 car parking spaces on land at Green Park.

Proposed opening hours are from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 9pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

A total of 147 people have objected since Accord Multi-Academy Trust revealed the plans in 2022.

Residents have concerns over traffic safety and vehicle congestion caused by the new facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others say the installation of a plastic pitch in the park is not eco-friendly and claim it will create light pollution for people living nearby.

Letters of support have been sent by 18 people who say it would boost grass-roots sport in Ossett and stop anti-social behaviour in the park.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee deferred making a decision on the application in April last year.

Councillors said they had concerns about vehicles accessing the site from Lime Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They requested a further report and asked for alternative access to be considered.

The number of proposed parking spaces has been reduced from 84 to 76 in the amended plan.

The pitch size has also been slightly reduced to comply with recent FA and Football Foundation specifications.

But the report says alternative vehicle access from Station Road cannot be safely provided due to “poor visibility” and the impact on bus stops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junction improvements are proposed to make access from Lime Street easier.

Pedestrian access to the site would continue to be available from Station Road.

Recommending approval, the report says: “The proposal would provide improved facilities for Ossett Academy curriculum PE and sport, as well as after school activities.

“The facilities will also offer first class, floodlit, secure all-weather opportunities for weekday evening training and weekend match play for local amateur football clubs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is considered that the proposal is acceptable with regard to its impacts on highway safety, crime and security, drainage, visual and residential amenity and all other matters relevant to the proposal.”

Academy trust chief executive Alan Warboys previously said the facility was need due to shortage of high-quality sports pitches in the area.

He said: “This is an exciting project that will potentially draw down a significant amount of sponsorship funding to develop sports facilities and increase the quality and rates of participation within the community.”