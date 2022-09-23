Parents' debate as wealthy entrepreneur funds primary school trip for select pupils only

Some pupils at Park Spring Primary School, in Leeds, attended a trip to Nell Bank earlier this week - "generously wholly funded by an entrepreneur friend of the school" according to a letter to parents seen by The Yorkshire Post.

Nell Bank is "nestled amongst ancient oak woodland, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales" and provides nature education to children.

However, many parents were left baffled after their children were not selected to be able to go on the trip and instead had to attend school as usual.

One parent alleged the trip was only offered to children who were on free school meals or whose parents were in receipt of benefits.

This has not been confirmed as true by the school.

The trips - which have "run for a number of years" - were not offered to all families as "funding was limited", the school said in a letter.

The school acknowledged this had caused "some upset" within the school community.

"This is the antithesis of what we were trying to achieve", the letter continued.

"The suggestion made by a number of you to make the offer of the trip to ALL PUPILS will be acted upon, should we be lucky enough to receive this funding next year.

"Thank you for taking the time to make your voices heard and our sincerest apologies that we didn't get all aspects of this tremendous opportunity correct this time."

Speaking to the YP, one parent said they would have paid for their own child to join the trip but this was never on offer.

"I am trying to explain to a seven-year-old why she can't join her friends for a reason I don't even understand myself", she added.

"I am clearly doing something wrong here by working. I'd have happily paid for her to go if it meant she was joining her friends. It all seems a bit backwards to me."