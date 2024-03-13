Parents demand investigation into 'leadership and poor management' of Yorkshire primary schools federation

Fountains Earth is part of Upper Nidderdale Federation alongside St Cuthbert’s Church of England Primary School in Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses Community Primary School.

Last year, the governing board at Fountains Earth approached North Yorkshire Council to request a consultation on a proposal to close the school saying it had “exhausted all options” following dwindling pupil numbers.

The council’s executive approved the closure in January following a public consultation.

However, parents and former staff launched a petition calling for an investigation into the leadership of the federation which has been signed by 1,103 people.

Former Fountains Earth parent Fiona Ewbank addressed Skipton and Ripon councillors at a meeting on Thursday and said parents withdrew their children from the school after “losing trust” in the school’s leaders.

Stephen Ramsden from Upper Nidderdale Parish Council said losing the school was an “awful blow” to the community and that the same “poor management persists” at St Cuthbert’s.

Although there is no suggestion from the Conservative-run council that the schools in Pateley Bridge or Glasshouses are in danger of following the same fate as Fountains Earth, Cllr Andrew Murday (Liberal Democrat, Pateley Bridge & Nidderdale) said it was a “problem” that the federation runs the two other schools.

He argued there isn’t a mechanism for the council to look into the governance of the federation.

Cllr Murday added: “My anxiety is the same problems that arose at Fountains Earth will recur in the other two primary schools.”

Cllr Barbara Brodigan (Liberal Democrat, Ripon Ure Bank & Spa) warned that a “pattern will be repeated” unless changes are made.

She said: “Parents do vote with their feet. Schools with no pupils get no funding and it’s a downward spiral all the time. In some respects, the council is powerless to determine parents’ choices but I share your concerns that the same may happen again.”

Skipton and Ripon MP Julian Smith was questioned by Cllr Murday about the federation earlier in the meeting and said he “hadn’t heard any issues” regarding its other schools but said he would be happy to meet concerned parties.