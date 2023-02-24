Parents of children at a Leeds academy school have been left furious at a recent decision to close the majority of the toilets during lesson time.

The Farnley Academy on Chapel Lane recently introduced a policy to close all toilets during lesson times other than those centrally located in the school, a parent told The Yorkshire Post.

However this decision has led to huge queues forming between lessons according to the source, with some pupils struggling to access the toilets in the short time frame.

It is also alleged only the centrally located toilets are accessible at the end of the school day, leaving pupils having to wait until they return home to use the bathroom.

The Farnley Academy cc Google

It is now believed pupils have planned a protest at the school on Friday to attempt to have the rules changed.

One parent said on social media: “The pupils are not happy with the toilets and they are forced to queue to use toilets that are unclean.

"It is not fair that pupils have to wait and it is unhygienic for them.”

Another added: “My son was in the queue waiting for the loo when a teacher told him to go to lesson, it is so wrong.”

In response to an approach by The Yorkshire Post, a spokesperson for GORSE Academy Trust which runs the school said they were “aware that some comments were being made” in “respect of the toilets and their availability during the school day”.

They confirmed students had been asked to ‘only’ use the centrally located toilets during lesson times, which are open during all lesson times according to the spokesperson.

A member of staff is present at the central toilets to ensure “students are safe”, the spokesperson said.

The other toilets in the school do not have a member of staff available during lesson time to safeguard children and are therefore not available to students to use during these times, it was confirmed.

All toilets are available during breaks and lunchtime to students, the spokesperson said.

The statement continued: “We actively encourage all students to ensure that they go to the toilet before school, at break and at lunch, to avoid needing to go during lesson time.

"However, the option to use the toilets during lesson time remains available to students where it is needed.