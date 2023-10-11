All Sections
Parkinson Lane School: Outstanding Ofsted for 'exceptional' Halifax school where pupils' behaviour is exemplary and education is 'life-changing'

A Halifax primary school where passionate and knowledgeable teaching staff change lives has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:45 BST

Parkinson Lane Community Primary School was described as “life-changing” by the education watchdog team who visited.

They also described the curriculum as of “exceptional quality” and said pupils’ behaviour is “exemplary”.

They said the school’s team ensure every pupil benefits from an ambitious curriculum, enhanced by meaningful extra-curricular activities.

Celebrations at Park Lane Community Primary School, Halifax, after Outstanding Ofsted report. Headteacher Gugsy Ahmed with Staff and students.Celebrations at Park Lane Community Primary School, Halifax, after Outstanding Ofsted report. Headteacher Gugsy Ahmed with Staff and students.
Celebrations at Park Lane Community Primary School, Halifax, after Outstanding Ofsted report. Headteacher Gugsy Ahmed with Staff and students.

"From the moment that pupils start at this welcoming and inclusive school, they happily embrace every opportunity that has been carefully planned for them,” said their report.

"The impact of this learning environment is startling – for many pupils, it is life-changing.”

The inspectors said respect and tolerance are threaded throughout the school and “this vibrant school community works together to empower pupils with the knowledge, principles and confidence to engage positively with society as a British citizen”.

And they said: “Passionate and knowledgeable teaching staff bring learning to life.

"By the end of primary school, pupils are knowledgeable, confident and eloquent individuals who are both ready and excited for their next steps.”

Their report also said the school is held in high regard by both staff and the wider community.

"Staff are well supported and proud to work here,” it added. Headteacher of Parkinson Lane Community Primary School, Gugsy Ahmed, said what the inspectors saw when they visited was the amazing work that goes on there every day.

“I’d just like to congratulate the whole school community,” he said.

"We are fortunate to have parents who engage in children’s learning and children who are receptive to changes and resilient in their approach to learning.

“I’m extremely proud of my staff who have gone above and beyond.

“Of course, the report is really positive but in no way compares to our delight in seeing our youngsters becoming articulate, literate and numerate, ultimately making a positive contribution to British society.

"Thank you to the many people that helped on this journey and offered advice and support and truly believed in the school.”

Councillor Adam Wilkinson, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, congratulated the school on behalf of the council.

