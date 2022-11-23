Primary school headteacher who sexually harrassed colleague is banned from the classroom

A primary school headteacher who sexually harrased a member of staff, made a series of inappropriate comments to other colleagues and hugged them without their consent has been banned from the profession.

Paul Scott, 54, the former headteacher of Arboretum Primary School, was struck off after appearing before a Teacher Regulation Agency misconduct hearing.

According to 10 witnesses, Mr Scott made a series of inappropriate comments about staff, commenting on their makeup, weight and clothing, and addressed some using terms such as "that pretty one" or "the good looking one" and “the blonde one”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During one incident, he told another woman “you have let yourself go” and then said he had a dreamt about her “dressing very nicely” and having “larger breasts”.

Stock image: Former headteacher Paul Scott has been banned from teaching

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Scott also told one member of staff: "If you're struggling I'm happy to rub your chest", before adding: “It is a genuine offer."

At the hearing, the headteacher was also found to have made “inappropriate physical contact” with several members of staff, as he hugged them without their consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The misconduct panel stated he had sexually harrased one member of staff, with sexual jokes, suggestive looks, “intrusive questions” about her private life and “unwelcome touching”.

When the woman met with him to ask how she could secure a pay rise, he replied: “Seeing you in your underwear would be a really good start”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On another occasion, when they were discussing a male teacher, Mr Scott told her: “I’d be jealous if you were going out or with someone else at work because I find you very intriguing”

At the misconduct hearing, the panel found the headteacher of the primary school in Derby failed to deal with a report of a safeguarding concern, following an incident involving a pupil in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also found to have made a number of derogatory comments about staff and pupils. After one lesson, when he taught a group of lower ability pupils, he was heard saying: “I’m not used to teaching children like this and I’m used to teaching white middle class children that are like sponges".

In its report, the panel stated: “Mr Scott had apologised for his actions and recognised and accepted that he had fallen short of the standards expected of him. To that extent, Mr Scott had shown regret and remorse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Scott had shown some insight. There was clear evidence that Mr Scott understood and accepted, at least in certain respects, the inappropriate nature of his conduct. He confirmed that he had reflected on his behaviour and believed he had learned important lessons.”