A large slice of green space at a Yorkshire primary school could be lost to a neighbouring car dealers, who want to park vehicles on the land.

Bennett Renault, based on the A58 in Sheepscar, Leeds, wants to expand onto a chunk of grass belonging to Holy Rosary and St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, which stands next door.

The dealership wants to use a part of the grounds, measuring nearly half the size of a football pitch, as a display area for vehicles and to install five electric charging points. The plans were revealed in a proposal submitted to Leeds City Council over the Christmas period. The school said it supported the plans, as the land itself is not used by its pupils.

The applicants also claimed the plans are “necessary”, to meet “increasing demand” for electric vehicles. Several trees along the edge of the school field would have to be axed to make way for the development, although they are currently covered by tree protection orders. The applicants say they will plant new trees if given planning permission for the venture.

The Renault dealership wants to expand onto the site of the school which is next door

In the proposals, Bennett Renault’s agent added: “The applicant has discussed this proposal with the governors of the Holy Rosary and St Anne’s Roman Catholic Primary School. As part of the proposal the applicant has offered a financial contribution to assist in improving the external activity areas of the school and received a positive response.”

Jackie Coyle, the school’s business manager said: “The school is fully in support of the application and we have been in consultation over the plans for about five years. The field itself is out of use as the land is unsafe for the children, so we’re not losing any services as a result.”

