A member of staff at one of Yorkshire’s top state schools has thanked 16 pupils who carried her down an Asian mountain after she fell and broke her leg on a trip.

Ripon Grammar School marketing manager Ruth Savage joined students on a World Challenge expedition to Laos in the summer holidays, but fell on a steep path around half an hour from the nearest road.

The teenagers, aged 15 and 16, and expedition leader Emma Burrows constructed a makeshift stretcher to carry her and a splint for her leg using bamboo they found on the trail, and took turns carrying her across difficult terrain, including a stream and boulders, until they reached a tuk-tuk that took her back to the village they were staying in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Savage said: “Each and every one of them played a vital role, from taking turns carrying the stretcher to navigating the path, demonstrating the most amazing teamwork. Someone was always fanning me to keep me cool and they constantly offered words of reassurance and support. Their parents should be very proud of them all. They are a shining example of the youth of today.”

Ruth Savage with the 16 pupils who rescued her after she broke her leg in Laos

The group of 16 will now receive commendations for their actions, presenter by Ripon Grammar headteacher Jonathan Webb later this month.

Ms Savage broke the tibia and fibula in her left leg, and was airlifted from Laos to a hospital in Bangkok for surgery to insert metal plates and pins. After a two-week stay, she was flown back to Yorkshire.

She added: “As well as working together efficiently and calmly as a team, despite extreme heat and humidity over this difficult terrain, they were all extremely caring, kind and reassuring, and did their utmost to keep my spirits up. A real credit to their school!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am currently still non-weight bearing and on crutches, but I’m sure it could have been much worse if my leg hadn’t been stabilised and I hadn’t been brought down from the path so swiftly and carefully.