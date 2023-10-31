Rundown former caretaker's bungalow at Yorkshire school to be sold off by council
Leeds Council has put up the rundown former home up for sale in a bid to raise much-needed cash.
The rundown property, on the grounds of Beeston St Francis of Assisi Catholic School, has been empty since the school was academised in 2016.
A council report on the sale said the bungalow, which is no longer connected to the primary school and stands on Bismarck Street, will be auctioned off on December 13.
It said: “As the property is in a poor state of repair it is assumed that the purchaser will redevelop the property.”
It said this “could create new job opportunities in the local area for people and businesses.”
The report added: “The property is surplus to council requirements and no operational reason has been identified to justify its retention.”
It said that selling it off was “prudent” and would eliminate the costs to the taxpayer of owning the building.