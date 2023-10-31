Rundown former caretaker's bungalow at Yorkshire school to be sold off by council

A former caretaker’s bungalow at a Yorkshire school is to be sold off by the local council.

Leeds Council has put up the rundown former home up for sale in a bid to raise much-needed cash.

The rundown property, on the grounds of Beeston St Francis of Assisi Catholic School, has been empty since the school was academised in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council report on the sale said the bungalow, which is no longer connected to the primary school and stands on Bismarck Street, will be auctioned off on December 13.

Bungalow, Beeston St Francis of Assisi School

It said: “As the property is in a poor state of repair it is assumed that the purchaser will redevelop the property.”

It said this “could create new job opportunities in the local area for people and businesses.”

The report added: “The property is surplus to council requirements and no operational reason has been identified to justify its retention.”