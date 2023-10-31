All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54

Rundown former caretaker's bungalow at Yorkshire school to be sold off by council

A former caretaker’s bungalow at a Yorkshire school is to be sold off by the local council.
David Spereall
By David Spereall
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:06 GMT

Leeds Council has put up the rundown former home up for sale in a bid to raise much-needed cash.

The rundown property, on the grounds of Beeston St Francis of Assisi Catholic School, has been empty since the school was academised in 2016.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council report on the sale said the bungalow, which is no longer connected to the primary school and stands on Bismarck Street, will be auctioned off on December 13.

Most Popular
Bungalow, Beeston St Francis of Assisi School Bungalow, Beeston St Francis of Assisi School
Bungalow, Beeston St Francis of Assisi School

It said: “As the property is in a poor state of repair it is assumed that the purchaser will redevelop the property.”

It said this “could create new job opportunities in the local area for people and businesses.”

The report added: “The property is surplus to council requirements and no operational reason has been identified to justify its retention.”

It said that selling it off was “prudent” and would eliminate the costs to the taxpayer of owning the building.

Related topics:YorkshireLeeds Council