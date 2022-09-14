School children in Pocklington invited to create designs for Road Safety campaign

Jessica (6) on Haribo and Amelia (9) on Phoenix.

Youngsters aged four to 11 are invited to submit designs for the competition, run by school uniform specialist Recognition Express and road safety charity BRAKE based on the theme of this year’s BRAKE Road Safety Week ‘Safe Roads for All – everyone’s’ life matters on roads’.

The campaign aims to highlight the recent changes in the Highway Code giving pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists precedence over cars and all other vehicles.

Schools across the Pocklington have the option to upload entries online or send them in by email, in addition to entering by post.

Twelve winners across the UK will receive a full-size high-quality banner of their design to display outside their school during the long winter nights and a personalised trophy for themselves to mark their achievement.

Chris Masters, Managing Director of Recognition Express said: “We are always impressed by the creativity and quality of the designs sent in each year and look forward to seeing more entries in 2022 than ever before.

With important changes in the hierarchy of road users and the importance of inclusivity to keep all road users safe on the roads, we’re proud to be able to do our bit to help convey this important message and at the same time continue our support for this very important charity.”

For full details and to download the entry form visit https://reschools.co.uk/uk/roadsafetyweek/.