Schools in West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire are planning closures for Thursday ahead of the teachers’ strikes taking place this week.

The National Education Union (NEU) is holding strikes across the UK this week on Thursday, March 16, 2023 and as a result, various schools across Yorkshire will be partially closed. The NEU published a letter to Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The letter read: “The National Education Union of course regrets the inconvenience caused to parents, children and young people by strike action. However, the responsibility for this lies squarely with your department. The NEU has said repeatedly that we will meet for talks any time, any place, anywhere. It is your precondition that we call off strike action in order to have talks, which lies in the way.

“Last week, we, alongside the other education union leaders, asked for talks through ACAS in order to make progress. You refused to engage. Teachers in Scotland have been able to consider an offer. In Wales, a serious offer has led to the pausing of NEU strike action on two occasions in the past month. No preconditions were thought necessary by the Scottish and Welsh governments, and the sky did not fall in. Progress has been made. England, meanwhile, lags behind other countries yet again.

Pupils raise their hands in a lesson. (Pic credit: Anthony Devlin / Getty Images)

“The Department for Education’s attitude towards talks is not only unusual but counterproductive. The precondition itself is very new and unusual.”

The response letter, which was published on Tuesday, March 14, goes on to list the major issues with regard to the way education is handled, including the “daily effect that the teacher recruitment and retention crisis, alongside woeful school funding, is having on their children’s education”.

It is also mentioned that whilst the union acknowledges the disruption taking place as a result of these strikes, members believe that “parents recognise the need for change. Parent polling shows strong support for our argument as well as the strikes”.

“Over thirteen years, Conservative-led governments have been derelict in their duties towards parents, children and teachers. Education has been run into the ground. Teacher training targets are routinely missed, qualified teachers are leaving at a worryingly high rate, and the lack of funding for schools is resulting in headteachers having to cut corners in education provision as well as being unable to afford or find the funding to repair their buildings.

“Our children and young people deserve so much better. This is only possible through a serious commitment to funding schools, and in terms of teacher and support staff pay, ensuring it is not only above inflation but fully-funded.”

Schools closed in Yorkshire this week ahead of teachers’ strikes

School closures in York

(Thursday, March 16)

Archbishop of York’s Church of England Junior School (partial closure)

Bishopthorpe Infant School (partial closure)

Carr Junior School (partial closure)

Copmanthorpe Primary School (partial closure)

Dunnington CofE Primary School (partial closure)

Fishergate Primary School (partial closure)

Heworth CofE Primary School (partial closure)

Hob Moor Primary School (partial closure)

Huntington Primary Academy (partial closure)

Knavesmire Primary School (partial closure)

Lakeside Primary School (partial closure)

Lord Deramore’s Primary School (partial closure)

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Roman Catholic Primary School (partial closure)

Osbaldwick Primary School (partial closure)

Poppleton Road Primary School (partial closure)

Poppleton Ousebank Primary School (partial closure)

Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy (partial closure)

St Aelred’s Roman Catholic Primary School (partial closure)

St Barnabas CofE Primary School (partial closure)

St George’s Roman Catholic Primary School (partial closure)

St Paul’s CofE Primary School (partial closure)

Stockton on the Forest Primary School (partial closure)

Tang Hall Primary School (partial closure)

Westfield Primary Community School (partial closure)

Wigginton Primary School (partial closure)

Wheldrake With Thorganby Church of England Primary School (partial closure)

Woodthorpe Primary School (partial closure)

School closures in Bradford

(Thursday, March 16)

Brackenhill Primary School (partial closure)

Byron Primary School (partial closure)

Clayton Village Primary School (partial closure: Year 2, Year 3 and Year 6)

Co-op Academy Southfield (partial closure)

Copthorne Primary School (partial closure)

Heaton St Barnabas' CofE Aided Primary School (partial closure)

Home Farm Primary School (partial closure)

Horton Park Primary School (partial closure)

Killinghall Primary School (partial closure)

Lapage Primary School and Nursery (partial closure)

Lidget Green Primary School (partial closure)

Long Lee Primary School (partial closure)

Low Ash Primary School (partial closure)

Newhall Park Primary School (partial closure)

Russell Hall Primary School (partial closure)

Sandal Primary School (partial closure)

Shipley CofE Primary School (partial closure)

Swain House Primary School (partial closure)

School closures in Wakefield

(Thursday, March 16)

Dane Royd J & I School (full closure)

Lawefield Primary School (partial closure)

Martin Frobisher Infant School (partial closure)

Methodist (VC) J I & Nursery School (partial closure)

Northfield Primary & Nursery School with Communication Resource (partial closure)

Oakfield Park School (full closure)

Pinders Primary (JIN) School (full closure)

Upton Primary School (partial closure)

School closures in Kirklees

(Thursday, March 16)

Colne Valley High School - Secondary School (partial closure)

Hightown Junior Infant & Nursery School - Primary School (partial closure)

Kirkburton Middle School (partial closure)