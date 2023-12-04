School closures Yorkshire: Heavy snow affects schools across region with delayed starts and closures
On Sunday the Met Office issued a warning to drivers of treacherous conditions caused by the weather over the weekend.
The weather service also issued a yellow weather warning for ice in the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the north of England, and much of north and central Wales from 5pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.
In its warning, the Met Office said: “Some snow is also likely, mainly across the hills and mountains of north Wales and The Peak District.”
There was also a separate yellow weather warning for snow and ice in eastern Scotland from 5pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.
In its warning, the Met Office said “occasional wintry showers will affect eastern Scotland this evening and through Monday morning, the showers falling onto frozen surfaces giving the risk of ice.
“A cm or two of snow is possible at low levels inland with 5-10cm over the hills, but showers at low levels expected to turn increasingly to rain overnight.”
Schools in Yorkshire are starting to update parents on if they will have to close or have a delayed start time this morning.
Here is a list of schools which have provided an update so far this morning, which will be refreshed as more come in:
Stanbury Village School – East Yorkshire
Partial Closure
Notes : Snow
school will open today at 9:45am