Many parents in South Yorkshire are still awaiting where their child will go to secondary school after a major IT issue caused severe delays.

Sheffield Council said IT issues were causing a delay to the emails, with phone lines also extremely busy.

The council said they are currently unable to provide place outcomes over the phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents who did not apply online will receive a letter in the next few days, the council said.

ADOBE STOCK Female Student Raising Hand To Ask Question In Classroom

In a social media statement, they said: “School admissions update - We are currently experiencing IT issues causing a delay in sending school places emails. We are working to fix this and will update everyone waiting for information as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Phone lines are very busy and we are currently unable to provide place outcomes over the phone. Keep watch on your emails for updates.

“Parents who did not apply online will receive a letter in the next few days.

“Please share this update.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad