School places: Major IT issues causing delay in sending school places emails as parents await update

Many parents in South Yorkshire are still awaiting where their child will go to secondary school after a major IT issue caused severe delays.

By Daniel Sheridan
1 hour ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 10:23am

Sheffield Council said IT issues were causing a delay to the emails, with phone lines also extremely busy.

The council said they are currently unable to provide place outcomes over the phone.

Parents who did not apply online will receive a letter in the next few days, the council said.

In a social media statement, they said: “School admissions update - We are currently experiencing IT issues causing a delay in sending school places emails. We are working to fix this and will update everyone waiting for information as soon as possible.

“Phone lines are very busy and we are currently unable to provide place outcomes over the phone. Keep watch on your emails for updates.

“Parents who did not apply online will receive a letter in the next few days.

“Please share this update.”

More to follow.

