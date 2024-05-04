Schools' 'crisis' warning over special educational needs funding as demand for support doubles in parts of Yorkshire

New polling from headteachers' union NAHT suggests nearly all school leaders believe funding for pupils with special education needs and disabilities (Send) is now "insufficient". This has led to a “full-blown crisis” and is harming provision for pupils, the union warns, with many schools forced to cut teaching assistant time to help the most vulnerable.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary, said: “This is a full-blown crisis and bad news for children, families, schools and local authorities. Ahead of the general election, it is incumbent upon all political parties to pledge the system-wide investment needed to tackle this crisis head on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The findings, published on the second day of NAHT’s conference in Wales, are based on a survey of more than 1,000 headteachers' union members in England.

PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo,

Mr Whiteman said school leaders are being left in an "impossible" position, with a "perfect storm of growing demand" to support more pupils with Send even as costs grow.

There were protests and rallies in parts of Yorkshire last month as parents called for radical reform, with Labour councillors in Leeds speaking out over "years of underfunding".

Tory MP for Harrogate, Andrew Jones, also spoke in Commons on the issue, after warnings from council officers that this was the greatest financial challenge they faced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education and Health Care plans (EHCs), as a legal document setting out support for children in schools, can be a good indicator of how local education authorities (LEAs) are coping. But the picture painted by official statistics for Yorkshire is a worrying one with demand doubling in just a few years as funding for support is stretched even further.

In Bradford, for example, requests for EHPs almost trebled between 2016 and 2022, as more and more children and young people were identified as being in need of support.

But then, when it came to LEAs meeting their legal duties over timescales to carry out these assessments, the figures paint a harrowing picture for both schools and families. In Leeds, just one in eight children (12 per cent) saw their support looked at within 20 weeks. The numbers for North Yorkshire and Hull, meanwhile, struggled at under a third.

School leaders told the union they are struggling to "fill the gap" left by under-resourced services, including health and social care services. Mr Whiteman added: “The blame lies squarely with the Government, which has failed to provide anything like enough funding to enable schools, local authorities and wider services to meet this demand."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad