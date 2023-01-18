Sexual abuse allegations at military training college in Yorkshire investigated

Female students at a training college which prepares teenagers for a career in the military “do not feel safe” following incidents of sexual abuse and harrassment, according to a damning report.

Education watchdog Ofsted stated that female students at QPD Forces Preparation College Doncaster are not being adequately protected and their concerns are “not taken seriously”.

In a report published after a recent visit, it stated: “Too many female learners do not feel safe.

“Female learners have little confidence that staff at the provider will address concerns about their safety, particularly in relation to sexual abuse and harassment from their male peers.

QPD Forces Preparation College Doncaster

“When female learners have made complaints, they feel that their concerns are not taken seriously and that the issue leading to the complaint is too easily excused or dismissed.”

Bradford-based firm Aspire-Igen Group Limited is responsible for the training college, which provides training to 16 to 18 year olds, but it is run by a subcontractor.

Ofsted said the company “do not have effective oversight of their subcontractor” and were “not aware of the serious safeguarding concerns”.

The company said it “immediately suspended” in-person training sessions after Ofsted raised concerns in November and all 38 pupils are now being taught remotely.

A spokeswoman said: “The monitoring report relates to an incident which occurred at QPD Forces Preparation at the Doncaster Army Barracks.

“Contract for delivery was taken over by Aspire last September from another prime contractor who is based in Rotherham.

“We immediately introduced extensive policies and procedures. However, the incident was not reported in accordance with our safeguarding procedures.

“We were notified by Ofsted of the complaint in November, and immediately suspended in person delivery at Doncaster by QPD.

“There are 38 young people on the programme, mostly referred to QPD by the Army Careers Service.

“Aspire have conducted a full investigation in conjunction with the Local Authority in Doncaster, and learner safety has been our priority throughout.”

She also said an action plan was drawn up after the investigation was completed.

A spokesman for the college said: “We at QPD, have worked hard with Aspire-igen to investigate the safeguarding concerns raised at QPD Doncaster.

