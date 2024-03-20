Skelmanthorpe Primary School receives new books from World Book Day donation

The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 and has since become an annual event promoting reading for pleasure and offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

This year Lovell Homes joined the celebrations by providing Skelmanthorpe Academy with a voucher to provide the children in the school with over 500 new books; the donation has been facilitated by National Book Tokens.

Sarah Senior, Head Teacher at Skelmanthorpe Academy, said:

Skelmanthorpe Academy on World Book Day

“We would like to thank Lovell for their generous donation. We love reading at Skelmanthorpe Academy and this donation will go towards the books for our class reading corners.”

Sarah Lancaster, Regional Sales Manager at Lovell , added;

“Books are a great way for children to learn. They can discover new worlds, characters and authors that could stick with them throughout their childhood and beyond. It’s a pleasure to donate these books to the local schools and we hope they bring all of the children joy for some time to come.”

These donations are part of Lovell Homes wider commitment to the communities they are developing in. Last month the developer created a mini library for their residents in Howden to provide them all with easy access to books.