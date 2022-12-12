Special school set to transform lives of hundreds of North Yorkshire children is delayed

A new school for children with special needs which was set to increase provision in North Yorkshire has been delayed.

The school is due to be built on North Yorkshire County Council owned land in Osgodby, near Selby, and last year councillors said it would bring “significant benefits for children and young people with education, health and care plans.”

Some 100 pupils aged 3 to 19 could benefit from the school, which will be run by Wellspring Academy Trust.

Currently there are no specialist special needs provision in Selby, meaning children have to travel out of area.

The proposed special school in Selby has been delayed (stock)

No reason has been given for the delay, which was referenced in council papers for a meeting of its Youth Scrutiny Committee on Friday.

A report into the financial position of children and young people’s services at the council read: “To assist in meeting continued demand and to reduce spend in the independent sector, NYCC have successfully bid for a Free Special School in Selby (although DfE delivery has been delayed).”

North Yorkshire County Council’s assistant director for inclusion, Jane le Sage, said: "The county council remains committed to working with the Department for Education to ensure the new special school is delivered for children in the Selby area as soon as possible.

“Whilst the delay is disappointing for all concerned, the school remains a key element of our plans to further develop education provision for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities."

At the time of the school’s announcement, it was described as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create bespoke, high quality special education provision for young people.”

There are currently over 3,500 children in North Yorkshire with Education, Health and Care plans.

