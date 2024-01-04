A Yorkshire primary school is celebrating after being given a glowing Ofsted report and rated Outstanding in every area.

St John’s C of E Primary School on Dawson Lane, Bierley, was described by inspectors who visited in November 2023 as a “beacon of the community”.

Inspectors said the 445 pupils at the school receive an “exceptional education” and staff “strive for all pupils to believe an succeed”.

The school has extraordinarily high expectations of pupils, inspectors found.

The recently published report continued: "Teachers are exceptional role models.

"They exhibit the behaviours that they wish pupils to emulate.

"Pupils know how to conduct themselves. Their behaviour is exemplary."

Bullying is rare at the school and pupil absence is low, with vulnerable pupils rarely absent.

“School staff are trusted to help families in times of great need”, inspectors said.

"This care helps pupils to attend school and benefit from the learning and support on offer.

"The approach to pupils’ wider development is remarkable. Wider opportunities are carefully planned to enrich pupils’ interests and experience.

"The school is acutely aware of the needs of the pupils.

"Staff go to extraordinary lengths to address inequalities.

"They expand pupils’ horizons and enrich their cultural capital.”

Pupils live up to high expectations at the school, it was found.

"The school ensures that pupils learn within an exceptional environment”, the report stated.

"Creativity and success are evident everywhere.”

This school is part of the Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust, which means other people in the trust also have responsibility for running the school.