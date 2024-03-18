Tadcaster students take part in Leeds United Football Leaders Award

Student’s from Tadcaster Grammar School recently had the opportunity to take part in the Leeds United Football Leaders Award, which offers young people the chance to learn the skills, qualities, and values of a sports leader.

The course began with an introduction to coaching and helping a team from Nigel Thewlis (Lead Coach of The Leeds United Foundation), followed by group tasks designed to help students understand the skills, qualities, and values of a good leader, as well as discussions on how to make a sports session successful.

The afternoon then gave students the opportunity to put these new skills into practice, before grouping together for a final activity and feedback session, with the day then finishing off with advice around work experience opportunities and pathways into sports leadership.

Tadcaster Grammar School Y9 students with Nigel Thewlis

The Year 11 students were also treated to a full tour of Elland Road Stadium after a full coaching session.

The school saw a wealth of enthusiasm from children across Year 9 and 11, who are encouraged by the PE teachers to get involved with a variety of initiatives which has already helped form closely bonded and well achieving U14 girls’ and boys’ sports teams within the school.

Mr Solk, Head of PE, commented: ‘I am really proud of the way our students performed on each of the Leaders Award days. They showed us impressive teamwork and a willingness to learn new skills for their futures - whether these will be used in sports, or in other ways. We would like to thank Nigel Thewlis of the Leeds United Foundation for making the day so enjoyable.’

The school also enjoys a great history with Leeds United, as former Tadcaster Grammar School student, Emma Coates, began her coaching career there before working her way to head coach of England Women’s U23s.

Mr Solk, Head of PE, added: “Who knows, maybe one of our Year 9 or 11 students will enjoy a similar career success.”