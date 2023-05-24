A talented young performing arts student from Yorkshire has launched a £10,000 appeal to follow her dream and get to university.

Iris Wall, 18, who first took to the stage aged ten, has won a place with a prestigious musical theatre school in London but, with are no government funds available, faces the dire prospect of being unable to seize the opportunity.

"I sing every day. It’s what makes me me,” said Iris who lives in Starbeck, near Harrogate. "I have been dreaming for so long about getting a place at Mountview Theatre of Arts, which is one of the UK`s leading theatre arts universities.

"I auditioned and have been so lucky to be offered a place on a foundation course in Manchester. Sadly, funding is not available for this first-year course. My parents have very limited funds available to them. My dad was injured last year and couldn’t work for ten months forcing him to lose his work along with his income.

"He has now got other work but they are having to catch up with what they have lost and are doing what they can for me."

So desperate is Iris not to miss her chance, she has now launched a £10,000 fundraising appeal via GoFundMe.

The talented teenager’s dream of a future on stage began at the age of only eight when at the theatre with her family.

"I remember, being aged around eight or nine, sitting next to my dad watching Wicked at the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford and being totally mesmerised and in awe at the wonderful spectacle I was watching,” said Iris. "I turned to my dad that night and said “this is what I’d love to do all my life”."

Iris's commitment to musical theatre has shone through to everyone since then. Through her school years, Iris performed regularly in productions such as Legally Blonde, playing Mary Poppins and the narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

At 14 she auditioned and was given a place at The National Youth Theatre in London. There she was also chosen to be an ambassador for the National Youth Theatre and says she loved helping others along their way and taking a lead role in master classes.

At 16, Iris auditioned to get into the Creative and Performing Arts College (CAPA) in Wakefield, one of the leading arts colleges in the North and won her place. But, despite all that hard work and all that promise, Iris has now hit a road block because of a lack of government funding.

"When I sing or perform, I am about as happy as I can possibly be,” she said. "It is my life and, hopefully, my future. For the last ten years I have trained and worked hard and my love for my art has not diminished one little bit.

"But the course alone costs £8,995 before I’ve even paid for accommodation or paid my living costs.

"If I`m successful in raising enough funds to go to Mountview I intend to get a job and live as self-sufficiently as I can. But I know in order to get there we need to raise at least £10,000 to £12,000."