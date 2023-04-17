Teachers say school safeguarding referrals for pupils at risk of abuse have increased

Safeguarding referrals made by schools in Yorkshire and the Humber have jumped in the past year, according to teachers surveyed by the NSPCC.

Some 96 per cent of teachers in the region said they had seen an increase in the number of safeguarding referrals made within their school over the past year, with 57 per cent stating that increase was ‘significant’.

Safeguarding referrals are made to social services when a staff member believes a child is at risk of harm, neglect or abuse.

And 99 per cent of teachers stated they had seen an increase in safeguarding concerns since the pandemic – when schools were closed to most pupils on and off throughout the lockdown period for almost a year.

This echoes new analysis of Government data that shows from 2020/2021 to 2021/2022 which shows schools in Yorkshire and The Humber have seen a 62 per cent increase in the number of safeguarding referrals and re-referrals made to children’s services.

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC CEO said: “The vital role that teachers play in keeping children and young people safe cannot be underestimated.

"They are in a prime position to spot concerns, and, in many cases, they are the trusted adults that children turn to when something worrying, or upsetting has happened to them.

“We know that the pandemic left many children at an increased risk of abuse and neglect and since children returned to school, teachers have been key in raising their hand and reporting concerns to ensure they can get the support they need.

“Whilst we recognise that teachers are an essential part of the jigsaw in protecting children, at the NSPCC, we believe everyone can play their part.”

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of teachers union NASUWT, said: “This research highlights the importance of ensuring that schools, other agencies and the professionals working in them are equipped with the resources, support and training they need to keep children safe.”

The survey comes as the NSPCC urges people to support Childhood Day on June 9, which will see funds raised for the charity.

Sir Peter said that while teachers are an “essential part of the jigsaw in protecting children, at the NSPCC, we believe everyone can play their part”.

Figures show that 86 per cent of teachers have seen an increase in neglect referrals, with the same number seeing an increase in emotional abuse referrals.

Some 66 per cent have seen an increase in physical abuse referrals while 53 per cent of teachers have seen an increase in sexual abuse referrals.

The organisation said anyone with concerns about a child should contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000, email [email protected] or fill in the online form available on its website.