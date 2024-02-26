The keys to success
Following a relatively short musical journey, Evan auditioned for a place at Chetham’s in November/December and after a thorough audition process, he was informed he had gained a place to study there from September.
Since March 2022, Evan has achieved a distinction at grade 7 piano, a grade 9 in his GCSE Music a year early and a distinction at grade 8 piano. Dedication and lots of practice hours have made this possible. He has performed in many music festivals, played as part of the Doncaster Schools Vermuyden Concert Band, and attended the Chetham’s School of Music 2023 summer school where he performed in the end of course concert in Stoller Hall (picture below).
Evan’s piano and GCSE teacher, Andrew Norburn, says, “This is a phenomenal achievement for Evan and is testament to his 100% commitment to be the best musician he can be. To achieve this standard comes with hours and hours of practice. Of course, his parents have been a massive support to him, and we are all incredibly proud of him.”
Evan’s mum, Joanne Watkinson who runs Kirk Sandall based drama school ‘Elite Theatre Arts’ and dad, Craig Watkinson said of his success, ‘We are so proud of Evan, he has worked tirelessly for this, practising for hours every day. He has such drive and passion for classical music. We would like to thank Andrew Norburn and his saxophone teacher, Angie Dendle for their guidance and expertise in helping Evan achieve his dream.”