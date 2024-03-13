“The sky is the limit” for York Elite as two students take to the podium

Following successful selections into the KUGB England squad in January, two students, Cayleigh McCartney (23) and Carolina Alvarez Odell (14) fought for England against competitors from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales at the international KUGB karate Grand Slam event.

Fighting for the first time at an international level, teenager Carolina Alvarez Odell put on a courageous performance in the Juniors Kumite category and fought her way into third position during the combat element of karate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow York Elite student and England teammate, Cayleigh McCartney, who first joined the national squad in 2014, achieved a bronze medal following intensive rounds in the competitive Senior Ladies Kumite event.

Carolina Alvarez Odell (far right) at the international KUGB karate Grand Slam event

The recent York Elite wins follow a string of female-led successes for the York-based team, including three England squad selections, a Silver medal at the WUKF Liverpool Open Senior Ladies kumite and two Gold medals at the KUGB National Student and Youth Championships. The team also celebrates student Heather Smith (15), who achieved her blackbelt following four years spent training at the club.

Chief Instructor Rob McCartney commented on the team’s successes: “2024 is off to a flying start for our ladies, and every win represents their incredible determination and resilience. The sky is the limit for our competitors, and our York Elite instructors will be supporting them every step, and kick, of the way.”

Under the tuition of Chief Instructor Rob McCartney and Kumite Instructor Harry Cuddy, the York Elite karate club provides traditional Shotokan karate training for all ages and skill levels. Based at the York Railway Institute and the Centre at Burnholme, the York-based club trains on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and is currently welcoming new members of every level to its sessions.