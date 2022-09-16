The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023: How Yorkshire's universities ranked

The University of Leeds was top of the tree in Yorkshire last year, ranked 15th nationally, but it has dropped down to 23rd in the rankings, behind both the University of York and the University of Sheffield.

York has risen eight places to rank ninth in the research quality index, which has helped to lift it by two places in the overall rankings.

Elsewhere, Leeds Trinity has the best student experience in the North according to the rankings, which has helped it to move up 24 places. At Leeds Arts, graduate prospects, student experience and teaching satisfaction are all on this rise, helping the university to jump more than 30 places in the overall tables.

There has also been slight rises for York St John and University of Huddersfield. Leeds Beckett has dropped one place, but there have been larger drops for Sheffield Hallam and University of Bradford.

The full guide will be published in The Sunday Times this weekend (September 18).

1. University of York The University of York moved up two places to 17th in the rankings.

2. University of Sheffield University of Sheffield also moved up two places, to joint 20th.

3. University of Leeds University of Leeds dropped eight places to 23rd in the national rankings.

4. University of Hull The University of Hull dropped from joint 52nd to 69th in the list.