The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023: How Yorkshire's universities ranked
The Sunday Times’ Good University Guide 2023 has been released – and Yorkshire has a new top institute.
The University of Leeds was top of the tree in Yorkshire last year, ranked 15th nationally, but it has dropped down to 23rd in the rankings, behind both the University of York and the University of Sheffield.
York has risen eight places to rank ninth in the research quality index, which has helped to lift it by two places in the overall rankings.
Elsewhere, Leeds Trinity has the best student experience in the North according to the rankings, which has helped it to move up 24 places. At Leeds Arts, graduate prospects, student experience and teaching satisfaction are all on this rise, helping the university to jump more than 30 places in the overall tables.
There has also been slight rises for York St John and University of Huddersfield. Leeds Beckett has dropped one place, but there have been larger drops for Sheffield Hallam and University of Bradford.
The full guide will be published in The Sunday Times this weekend (September 18).