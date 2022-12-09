The Sunday Times Parent Power 2022: These are Yorkshire's best comprehensive, grammar and independent secondary schools

The Sunday Times has published its Parent Power guide to the best secondary schools in the country.

In Yorkshire, selective Ripon Grammar School took the State Secondary School of the Year title for the north and Prince Henry’s Grammar School in Otley, which is non-selective, won the Comprehensive School of the Year title for the north, having jumped 136 places up the national rankings.

Prince Henry’s headteacher Janet Sheriff said: “We have the full range here, from those with specialist needs to potential Oxbridge candidates, so we’ve never been an exam factory; our focus has always b1een a broad and balanced education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckmondwike Grammar in Kirklees rose 48 places up the table due to a 25 per cent improvement in its GCSE results.

Prince Henry's Grammar School in Otley was named the north's best comprehensive

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the fee-paying sector, Queen Ethelburga’s College near York won the Independent Secondary School of the Year title for the north region – though The Sunday Times acknowledged the controversial conviction last year of former owner Brian Martin for historic sexual abuse of two pupils.

Best state schools

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon Grammar (selective) Heckmondwike Grammar (selective) Prince Henry’s Grammar, Otley (comprehensive) North Halifax Grammar (selective) All Saints RC School, York (comprehensive) Ilkley Grammar (comprehensive) Silverdale, Sheffield (comprehensive) Fulford, York (comprehensive) Horsforth, Leeds (comprehensive) Archbishop Holgate’s, York (comprehensive) High Storrs, Sheffield (comprehensive) St Aidan’s C of E, Harrogate (comprehensive)

Best fee-paying schools

Advertisement Hide Ad