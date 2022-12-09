News you can trust since 1754
The Sunday Times Parent Power 2022: These are Yorkshire's best comprehensive, grammar and independent secondary schools

The Sunday Times has published its Parent Power guide to the best secondary schools in the country.

By Grace Newton
35 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 10:59am

In Yorkshire, selective Ripon Grammar School took the State Secondary School of the Year title for the north and Prince Henry’s Grammar School in Otley, which is non-selective, won the Comprehensive School of the Year title for the north, having jumped 136 places up the national rankings.

Prince Henry’s headteacher Janet Sheriff said: “We have the full range here, from those with specialist needs to potential Oxbridge candidates, so we’ve never been an exam factory; our focus has always b1een a broad and balanced education.”

Heckmondwike Grammar in Kirklees rose 48 places up the table due to a 25 per cent improvement in its GCSE results.

Prince Henry's Grammar School in Otley was named the north's best comprehensive
In the fee-paying sector, Queen Ethelburga’s College near York won the Independent Secondary School of the Year title for the north region – though The Sunday Times acknowledged the controversial conviction last year of former owner Brian Martin for historic sexual abuse of two pupils.

Best state schools

Ripon Grammar (selective) Heckmondwike Grammar (selective) Prince Henry’s Grammar, Otley (comprehensive) North Halifax Grammar (selective) All Saints RC School, York (comprehensive) Ilkley Grammar (comprehensive) Silverdale, Sheffield (comprehensive) Fulford, York (comprehensive) Horsforth, Leeds (comprehensive) Archbishop Holgate’s, York (comprehensive) High Storrs, Sheffield (comprehensive) St Aidan’s C of E, Harrogate (comprehensive)

Best fee-paying schools

Queen Ethelburga’s College, York Sheffield High School for Girls Bradford Grammar St Peter’s, York The Grammar School at Leeds Wakefield Girls’ High Hymers College, Hull Queen Margaret’s, York Queen Elizabeth Grammar School for Boys, Wakefield Ashville College, Harrogate

