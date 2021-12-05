The youngsters in Yorkshire saving the planet 'one crisp packet at a time'

The Year 6 pupils from Lee Mount Primary School, in Halifax, have collected more than 1,200 empty packets to be transformed into playground equipment, benches and even blankets for homeless people.

They wrote, planned and presented two assemblies to the rest of the school about the project and have been cleaning the packets so that they can be recycled.

They are also planning a spend an afternoon cleaning-up Lee Mount by going on a litter-picking mission.

Students at Lee Mount with the crisp packets they have collected

Teacher Alexa Stephens, said: “My class became very interested in saving the planet and wanting to know what they can do to help protect the world.

"As a teacher, I know that I need to teach the National Curriculum and get my Year 6 children ready for secondary school but teaching the children to be good global citizens is just as important as reading, writing and maths.

"I have taught the children the importance of protecting the earth and saving our environment so that they can grow up in a world that still has the Amazon Rainforest and elephants in Africa.