These are the Yorkshire schools that get the most pupils into Oxford and Cambridge universities

Way out in front is Greenhead College in Huddersfield. In the autumn term of 2020, 25 students at the state sixth form college received offers to study at Oxford or Cambridge in 2021 – almost a quarter of the total number who applied.

King Edward VII School in Sheffield had a 40 per cent success rate, with the state comprehensive winning 10 places. Ten places were also awarded to students from Wyke Sixth Form College in Hull, and a further 10 to York College.

The fee-paying schools with the most success were Bradford Grammar and Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate near York, where pupils were awarded nine offers each.

Harrogate Grammar School is one of Yorkshire's most successful comprehensives for Oxbridge offers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comprehensive schools serving Sheffield’s western suburbs had particular success, with five sixth forms being awarded a total of 36 offers.

Not all schools in Yorkshire provided data.

Yorkshire’s top performers

Greenhead College, Huddersfield (state) 25 places

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Edward VII School, Sheffield (state) 10 places

Wyke Sixth Form College, Hull (state) 10 places

York College (state) 10 places

Bradford Grammar School (independent) 9 places

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Grammar School (state) 9 places

Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate (independent) 9 places

Ilkley Grammar School (state) 9 places

High Storrs School, Sheffield ( state) 8 places

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulford School, York (state) 8 places

St Aidan’s and John Fisher, Harrogate (state) 8 places

Heckmondwike Grammar School (state) 7 places

The Grammar School at Leeds (independent) 7 places

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Saints Roman Catholic School, York (state) 7 places

St Peter’s School, York (independent) 7 places

Ripon Grammar School (state) 6 places

Notre Dame High School, Sheffield (state) 6 places

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tapton School, Sheffield (state) 6 places

Silverdale School, Sheffield (state) 6 places

Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College, Leeds (state) 5 places

South Hunsley School, North Ferriby (state) 5 places

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ermysted’s Grammar School, Skipton (state) 5 places

Benton Park School, Leeds (state) 5 places

Horsforth School, Leeds (state) 5 places

Birkdale School, Sheffield (independent) 5 places

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beverley Joint Sixth Form (state) 5 places

Hill House School, Doncaster (independent) 5 places

New College, Doncaster (free school) 5 places