These are the Yorkshire schools that get the most pupils into Oxford and Cambridge universities
New data compiled by The Telegraph has revealed which schools and colleges in Yorkshire get the most pupils into Oxbridge.
Way out in front is Greenhead College in Huddersfield. In the autumn term of 2020, 25 students at the state sixth form college received offers to study at Oxford or Cambridge in 2021 – almost a quarter of the total number who applied.
King Edward VII School in Sheffield had a 40 per cent success rate, with the state comprehensive winning 10 places. Ten places were also awarded to students from Wyke Sixth Form College in Hull, and a further 10 to York College.
The fee-paying schools with the most success were Bradford Grammar and Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate near York, where pupils were awarded nine offers each.
Comprehensive schools serving Sheffield’s western suburbs had particular success, with five sixth forms being awarded a total of 36 offers.
Not all schools in Yorkshire provided data.
Yorkshire’s top performers
Greenhead College, Huddersfield (state) 25 places
King Edward VII School, Sheffield (state) 10 places
Wyke Sixth Form College, Hull (state) 10 places
York College (state) 10 places
Bradford Grammar School (independent) 9 places
Harrogate Grammar School (state) 9 places
Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate (independent) 9 places
Ilkley Grammar School (state) 9 places
High Storrs School, Sheffield ( state) 8 places
Fulford School, York (state) 8 places
St Aidan’s and John Fisher, Harrogate (state) 8 places
Heckmondwike Grammar School (state) 7 places
The Grammar School at Leeds (independent) 7 places
All Saints Roman Catholic School, York (state) 7 places
St Peter’s School, York (independent) 7 places
Ripon Grammar School (state) 6 places
Notre Dame High School, Sheffield (state) 6 places
Tapton School, Sheffield (state) 6 places
Silverdale School, Sheffield (state) 6 places
Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College, Leeds (state) 5 places
South Hunsley School, North Ferriby (state) 5 places
Ermysted’s Grammar School, Skipton (state) 5 places
Benton Park School, Leeds (state) 5 places
Horsforth School, Leeds (state) 5 places
Birkdale School, Sheffield (independent) 5 places
Beverley Joint Sixth Form (state) 5 places
Hill House School, Doncaster (independent) 5 places
New College, Doncaster (free school) 5 places
Dixons Sixth Form Academy, Bradford (state) 5 places