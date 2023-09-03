These Yorkshire schools will full or partially close due to concrete that could collapse suddenly
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) is a lightweight building material used from the 1950s up to the mid-1990s, but is now assessed to be at risk of collapse.
On Thursday, the Department for Education said it had contacted 104 more schools after 52 of the 156 educational settings containing the concrete took protective steps so far this year.
The Government has not yet published a list of the schools that are affected.
Though not confirmed, it is estimated that some 24 schools in England have been told to close entirely because of the presence of Raac, the PA news agency understands.
Here, PA lists some of the schools affected in Yorkshire.
– Abbey Lane Primary School, Sheffield
Work started in July to replace a roof over the school kitchen after it was identified as containing Raac, Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley Louise Haigh said.
The school is due to reopen on Tuesday and a temporary kitchen has been installed.
– Eldwick Primary School, Bingley, West Yorkshire
Bradford Council has said that access to areas of the school where Raac is present is prohibited.
Other affected schools include Crossflatts Primary School in Bingley, near Bradford and Scalby School in Scarborough.