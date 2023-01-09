Top Yorkshire private school - one of oldest in world - embroiled in residents row over new sports pitches

A row has broken out over plans from one of Yorkshire’s top private schools to build new sports pitches.

St Peter's School

St Peter’s School in York - which was founded in 672 AD and counts late Look North presenter Harry Gration and England cricketer Jonny Bairstow among its alumni - have submitted plans to build new all-weather sports pitches as well as a coach and car park for pupils.

But residents and councillors, supported by the city’s MP Rachael Maskell, have opposed the plans saying they could cause traffic mayhem, as well as being detrimental to the environment and infringing on their privacy.

Nature concerns raised included potential damage to a well-loved horse chestnut tree, as well as to a bat habitat.

According to St Peter’s School, the pitches, on Westminster Road, will be used to strengthen partnerships with local and national sports groups.

But over 116 people - many of them residents in the area around the school - have submitted formal objections to the plans to City of York Council.

One resident said that she would be forced to move if the plans went ahead. In an objection letter to the council, she wrote: “Approval would mean we will be forced to move from the community upon which we depend and which is our home, or face very real disadvantage and danger to wellbeing.

“I object because our community is a happy one, a supportive environment where neighbours are there for each other. We all bought our homes on a quiet side-street, away from the hubbub of the city; this proposal would detrimentally impact on our lives in a way that none of us could have anticipated.”

A public meeting was held on Thursday by Labour’s Rachael Maskell.

She said: “It was good to be able to hear so many very well informed views from residents. I have met with St Peters but their application does not seem to recognise the impact this development will have, not just on residents but on the environment.

“There are significant flooding implications and I question whether impact studies of flooding will provide sufficient information to the planning committee.”

City of York councillor Margaret Wells said: “Residents are extremely worried. They live in that area because they enjoy the peace and quiet, the trees, the walk to the river.

“They describe it as a haven away from the noisy traffic. It’s a narrow road not built for traffic and it is worrying to think of a steady stream of coaches and cars trying to manoeuvre their way through the street.”

A spokesperson for St Peter’s School said: These proposals are an opportunity to enhance sports facilities, increase student participation and ensure more community sports groups can have access to first-class facilities. There is a well-known shortage of all-weather sports facilities in the area.

“Currently, pupils travel by buses in and out of school to attend hired sports venues. By having such facilities on site, we will avoid over 100 bus trips per year, reducing traffic and our impact on the environment.

