Tributes have poured in for an ‘inspirational’ former Yorkshire secondary school headteacher who has lost her two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

Jenny Templar, who was headteacher at Whitcliffe Mount inCleckheaton from September 2013 until October of this year, died on December 16, aged 51.

A statement on the school website read: “We are very saddened to share the news of the passing of our much loved former Headteacher. Jenny fought the bravest of battles against cancer, she will be deeply missed by the whole school community. The school meant everything to Jenny, she knew every student, their family and every member of staff. She loved nothing more than celebrating successes at every opportunity.

“Jenny’s enthusiasm and passion will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.”

Tributes from the school community have poured in for the former head on social media.

Current headteacher of the school, on Turnsteads Avenue, Rebecca Hesmondhalgh, said: “We were all saddened to share the news of the passing of our former headteacher Miss Templar. Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with her family and friends. Students and staff did her proud.”

Gail Khan wrote: “What a wonderful lady, leader and colleague. Will be missed by many.”

A JustGiving page has been created in memory of Jenny to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

“There’s nothing I can write here that would ever sum up how inspirational she was, and continues to be to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her both personally and professionally,” the tribute on the page says.

“It goes without saying that her loss leaves a hole in our lives that can’t ever be filled. However, in her absence we have decided to continue her fight with cancer by donating to Cancer Research UK. Just like Jenny, we’re not giving up.”

