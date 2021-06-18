A consultation is currently underway with the University of Hull's management and a wide range of stakeholders in regards to the future of the languages department, which has been a 'vanguard' of modern languages research since the 1960s.

A University of Hull spokesman said: “As with all universities, the University of Hull continuously reviews its programmes to make sure we continue to meet the needs of our applicants, students and employers.

“We are currently reviewing modern languages provision at the University, including new opportunities to study languages for a far greater number of students. A consultation process is underway, involving a wide range of stakeholders.

“The University is committed to taking all reasonable measures, in consultation with campus trade unions, to avoid and mitigate redundancies wherever possible.”

Currently on the University of Hull website it states: "We're not accepting applications for our BA (Hons) Chinese Studies and BA (Hons) Applied Modern Languages or MA Translation Studies degrees for 2021.

"Check back soon for more information about 2022 entry."

Earlier today ITV reported Staff at the University of Hull have been asked to take an industrial action ballot by the University and College Union (UCU) after it was announced the university is reviewing modern language courses at the university.

The UCU said that the university has also said it wants to cease offering in-person short language courses and replace them with an online learning platform.

More than 450 staff are being balloted to take industrial action to force the university to halt its language cuts and to reinstate the UCU the branch president.

"Hull University’s claims to have an international outlook are beyond laughable whilst it plans to close an entire modern languages department, replacing some courses with an online app anyone can download to their phones for ten pounds," said regional official Julie Kelley to ITV.

"As it stands, degrees in Chinese, French, Russian, German, Italian, Spanish, translation studies and English language will all go, as will the expert lecturers that deliver them. It is a brazen act of vandalism that staff are determined to prevent."

The Yorkshire Post approached the University of Hull to confirm whether Chinese, French, Russian, German, Italian, Spanish, translation studies and English language will all go.

A spokesman for the university said: "Due to the consultation being ongoing, we can’t comment further at this stage."

