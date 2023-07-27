The popular pool on Northumberland Road, near Weston Park, along with its steam and sauna room were shut from Monday following a condition survey that found found previously identified problems with the windows had become worse. It is used by the community and students who were told over email the decision was immediate and indefinite.

In a statement posted by Sport Sheffield on its Facebook page, staff said: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this situation. Although this news is disappointing, we want to assure you that we are working to develop a plan for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As always our members, students, staff and visitors’ safety is of the utmost importance to us. Whilst the entire Sport Sheffield team is deeply saddened by the closure of the swimming pool we hope you understand why we have taken these measures.”

Goodwin Sports Centre

Staff said all direct debit payments will be automatically cancelled and no further payments will be taken, they are also working to process refunds for block payments.

A University of Sheffield spokesperson confirmed the closure but did not provide details on what the closure meant for staff.

They said: “Regular monitoring of the building has identified that maintenance work was required to the windows. Remedial works have taken place but additional work is necessary, so the pool has been closed until further notice. Sport Sheffield members will continue to be kept up to date with any further information about access to the facilities and any refund and concession options for their membership.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sport Sheffield said it was working closely with swimming instructors to determine next steps. Earlier this year the university carried out repairs to the windows after a condition survey raised concern about water getting in and rotting the timber.