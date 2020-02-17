University strikes in Yorkshire: why universities are striking, which ones are taking part and all the UCU strike dates

Staff from 74 universities across the UK will walk out for 14 days spread across February and March, culminating in a week-long walkout from March 9 to March 13.

The Universities of Sheffield, Leeds, York and and Huddersfield are among the participating schools, who will strike over the course of four weeks.

Spearheaded by the University and College Union (UCU), the strikes could bring disruption for millions of students.

Strikes over the same issues took place in November and December of 2019.

Why are university staff walking out?

The action hinges on two main disputes: one relating to pensions and the other to pay and work conditions.

A series of changes made to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) since 2011, means that staff are paying more into their pensions, but ultimately missing out on tens of thousands of pounds, according to the UCU.

According to the UCU, a typical member of the scheme will pay around £40,000 more into their pension, but receive nearly £200,000 less in retirement leaving - this would leave them £240,000 worse off in total.

Members are also striking over the decline in value of staff pay.

According to Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), pay of staff has dropped by around 17% in real terms since 2009.

The UCU claim that staff pay has actually fallen by 20% in that time, as pay awards in higher education have resulted in a cumulative increase of 11%, but in the same time period the RPI (retail price index) has increased by 31.8%.

When are the strikes?

Fourteen days of strikes will take place over four weeks in February and March.

Week one: February 20 and 21

Week two: February 24 to 26

Week three: February 2 to 5

Week four: February 9 to 13.

Full list of UK universities affected

Both disputes (47):

Aston University

Bangor University

Cardiff University

University of Durham

Heriot-Watt University

Loughborough University

Newcastle University

The Open University

The University of Bath

The University of Dundee

The University of Leeds

The University of Manchester

The University of Sheffield

University of Nottingham

The University of Stirling

University College London

The University of Birmingham

The University of Bradford

The University of Bristol

The University of Cambridge

The University of Edinburgh

The University of Exeter

The University of Essex

The University of Glasgow

The University of Lancaster

The University of Leicester

City University

Goldsmiths College

Queen Mary University of London

Royal Holloway, University of London

The University of Reading

The University of Southampton

The University of St Andrews

Courtauld Institute of Art

The University of Strathclyde

The University of Wales

The University of Warwick

The University of York

The University of Liverpool

The University of Sussex

The University of Aberdeen

The University of Ulster

Queen's University Belfast

Birkbeck College, University of London

SOAS, University of London

The University of Oxford

The University of East Anglia

Pay and conditions dispute only (22):

Bishop Grosseteste University

Bournemouth University

Edge Hill University

Glasgow Caledonian University

Glasgow School of Art

Liverpool Hope University

Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts

Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh

St Mary's University College, Belfast

Roehampton University

Sheffield Hallam University

The University of Brighton

The University of Kent

Bath Spa University

Royal College of Art

University of Huddersfield

University of Winchester

University of East London

Leeds Trinity University

UAL University of the Arts London

De Montfort University

University of Greenwich

USS pensions dispute only (5):

Scottish Association of Marine Science

Institute for Development Studies

Keele University

King's College London

Imperial College London