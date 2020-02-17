University strikes in Yorkshire: why universities are striking, which ones are taking part and all the UCU strike dates

Staff from 74 universities across the UK will walk out for 14 days spread across February and March, culminating in a week-long walkout from March 9 to March 13.
The Universities of Sheffield, Leeds, York and and Huddersfield are among the participating schools, who will strike over the course of four weeks.
Spearheaded by the University and College Union (UCU), the strikes could bring disruption for millions of students.
Strikes over the same issues took place in November and December of 2019.
Why are university staff walking out?
The action hinges on two main disputes: one relating to pensions and the other to pay and work conditions.
A series of changes made to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) since 2011, means that staff are paying more into their pensions, but ultimately missing out on tens of thousands of pounds, according to the UCU.
According to the UCU, a typical member of the scheme will pay around £40,000 more into their pension, but receive nearly £200,000 less in retirement leaving - this would leave them £240,000 worse off in total.
Members are also striking over the decline in value of staff pay.
According to Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), pay of staff has dropped by around 17% in real terms since 2009.
The UCU claim that staff pay has actually fallen by 20% in that time, as pay awards in higher education have resulted in a cumulative increase of 11%, but in the same time period the RPI (retail price index) has increased by 31.8%.
When are the strikes?
Fourteen days of strikes will take place over four weeks in February and March.
Week one: February 20 and 21
Week two: February 24 to 26
Week three: February 2 to 5
Week four: February 9 to 13.
Full list of UK universities affected
Both disputes (47):
Aston University
Bangor University
Cardiff University
University of Durham
Heriot-Watt University
Loughborough University
Newcastle University
The Open University
The University of Bath
The University of Dundee
The University of Leeds
The University of Manchester
The University of Sheffield
University of Nottingham
The University of Stirling
University College London
The University of Birmingham
The University of Bradford
The University of Bristol
The University of Cambridge
The University of Edinburgh
The University of Exeter
The University of Essex
The University of Glasgow
The University of Lancaster
The University of Leicester
City University
Goldsmiths College
Queen Mary University of London
Royal Holloway, University of London
The University of Reading
The University of Southampton
The University of St Andrews
Courtauld Institute of Art
The University of Strathclyde
The University of Wales
The University of Warwick
The University of York
The University of Liverpool
The University of Sussex
The University of Aberdeen
The University of Ulster
Queen's University Belfast
Birkbeck College, University of London
SOAS, University of London
The University of Oxford
The University of East Anglia
Pay and conditions dispute only (22):
Bishop Grosseteste University
Bournemouth University
Edge Hill University
Glasgow Caledonian University
Glasgow School of Art
Liverpool Hope University
Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts
Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh
St Mary's University College, Belfast
Roehampton University
Sheffield Hallam University
The University of Brighton
The University of Kent
Bath Spa University
Royal College of Art
University of Huddersfield
University of Winchester
University of East London
Leeds Trinity University
UAL University of the Arts London
De Montfort University
University of Greenwich
USS pensions dispute only (5):
Scottish Association of Marine Science
Institute for Development Studies
Keele University
King's College London
Imperial College London