Whitby school closure campaign steps up as parents speak of child wellbeing concerns

A campaign to stop the merger of two seaside schools has stepped up as parents warned of worries for their children’s wellbeing.

Earlier this month, governors at the undersubscribed Eskdale School in Whitby announced their plans for the school to merge with the Caedmon College, also in the town, due to falling pupil numbers at both schools.

Under the plans – which are set to formally open for consultation by North Yorkshire County Council in February – all 406 pupils at the school on the east side of the town will move to Caedmon College on the west side in September.

The school could be given a new name, governors have indicated.

In a letter sent to parents, governors wrote: “The reason for tis proposal are three linked factors: low pupil numbers, significant financial challenges at both schools and an imperative to give the best education and curriculum to the young people of Whitby.”

It is the second time in a decade Eskdale School has been threatened with closure. Parents and staff successfully campaigned for it to stay open in 2017.

A meeting was held earlier this week by members of the Keep Choice In Whitby: Save Eskdale School campaign group, made up of parents of Eskdale pupils past and present.

The meeting, which was also attended by North Yorkshire County Councillor Neil Swannick, heard from parents who are demanding other ways of tackling the low numbers at both schools are considered.

One suggestion put forward by campaigners is the closure of one of Caedmon College’s two sites, making that school smaller, with Eskdale also remaining open.

Terri-anne Jones, who chaired the meeting, said: “We know there is an issue in secondary schools in Whitby.

"But we want other options explored.

"You could close one of the Caedmon sites – the majority of the spare school places are there.

"We just feel bewilderment that we’re back here.”

Ms Jones also said the proposed merger – which may not be confirmed until June – is having an adverse impact on Whitby’s current Year 6 cohort who have already submitted their top choice secondary school to the council.

“A lot of the children want homeschooling. They’ll refuse to go. That’s what happened last time.

"The two schools have very different ethoses and feels about them.

"The children pick the school they’ll feel comfortable in. That’s their decision, it’s the first big decision they get to make. We as parents choose their primary schools.

"These are children who lost two years of their education to covid, and now it’s adding extra stress.”

Over 1200 people have signed an online petition to stop the school’s closure.

Should the council agree to consult on the merger, parents will be able to have their say formally, officers have confirmed.

