Whitby school closure: Mayor's anger as governors fail to address merger concerns

The mayor of Whitby has expressed her anger after governors of the town’s two secondary schools – at the heart of a controversial merger – said they wouldn’t attend a town council meeting.

Under plans being considered by North Yorkshire County Council, Eskdale School is set to close at the end of this academic year.

All children at the school will be transferred to Caedmon College, also in the town.

Both schools are undersubscribed, and governors have said the merger could result in a new name for the school.

Governors have been invited to address a town council meeting on March 7, but mayor Linda Wild said they had declined.

Coun Wild said: “I am hugely disappointed that the governors of the Whitby Secondary Partnership are not coming to next week’s town council meeting to set out their rationale for amalgamating Whitby’s secondary schools and closing the Eskdale site, despite being invited in January.

“Whatever they think they want to do, and whatever justification they believe they have for their decision, it is wrong that they are not prepared to account for themselves in the forum of Whitby’s local council.

"“They have embarked on a hasty and perfunctory exercise with North Yorkshire County Council to push this through. There is real concern amongst parents and the wider community.”

According to Jamie Henshaw, Executive Head Teacher of the Whitby Secondary Partnership which covers both schools, parents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the proposed merger at a public meeting on March 8.