A private school’s playing fields can be used by the community after councillors approved plans to end restrictions dating back to the 1970s.

The Yarm School playing field at Aislaby Road, Eaglescliffe has had approval since 1979 for pitches to be used by the school only and not to be hired or let out to others. A new plan proposed to remove this condition and allow partners, community groups and the wider community play sports at the site, with an extended 97-space car parking area.

Stockton Council planning service manager Simon Grundy said: “Overall the additional community use will bring a number of benefits, both to sports provision and access to sport for the local community. Controls are recommended with regard to the delivery of the car park and also a restriction on the number of occasions and hours of use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is all to prevent undue impacts on the amenity of neighbouring occupiers.” The proposal was recommended for approval by council officers.

Yarm School

Councillor John Coulson said he had reservations about parking on a very narrow and frequently used road. Planning service manager Simon Grundy replied: “The intention is to get cars and vehicle off that area and into the site and not cause any undue highway safety concerns.”

Under suggested conditions, the use of non-Yarm School organisations would be capped at 125 uses and a maximum of 10 senior league matches per year. Hours would be restricted to 9am to 8.30pm and no floodlights would be used without the council’s consent.

The school, which uses the eight-acre site for football, rugby, cricket and other sports, was in negotiations with Yarm Rugby Club to take a lease on the pitches, with likely use in the evenings, opening it up for greater community use. The rugby club had used the field on an ad hoc basis, but this stopped after the “historic” restrictions came to light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans had drawn 34 letters of support, 11 objecting. Supporters highlighted the health and wellbeing of children and adults in an area with “very little or no leisure facilities and sporting options” and “no other local viable alternative playing fields or land”. Objectors raised issues with traffic, on-street and indiscriminate parking, noise in a rural area, littering and use of the fields which was described as unsafe and unapproved.