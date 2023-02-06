It’s not every golden-voiced child who gets to sing for the King. But then to be part of the York Minster and St Peter’s School in the city, they have to be rather special.

King Charles pictured on his visit to York Minster. The King meets the choir.

But the Minster and the school believe there may well be talented boys in the area who would be worthy of a place and have asked parents to not be shy in coming forward.

The boys, currently in Year 3, are urged to audition for the internationally-renowned Choir of York Minster and the chance to receive an outstanding education at St Peter’s School, York, starting in September.

Formal singing experience is not required but a love of singing most certainly is.The Choir of York Minster is made up of 16 boys, 16 girls and 12 adult singers. The new boy choristers will be part of a talented team of singers whose voices are an essential part of worship at the cathedral.Choristers perform at services, high-profile occasions, events and concerts. In November last year, York Minster’s choristers had the chance to meet and perform for the King and the Queen Consort.

They also take part in broadcasts for national media organisations such as BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM, recordings for classical music labels and tour abroad.

The choristers are trained by Robert Sharpe, Director of Music at York Minster.The auditions held earlier this year resulted in a full complement of girl choristers, but some spaces remain unfilled for the boys.

Mr Sharpe said: “There will be many families in York and the wider region with a son who absolutely loves singing and who might just be one of the boys that we are looking for. Previous experience of singing in a choir or group situation is absolutely not necessary.“Parent and carers need not be daunted by the audition process nor by the commitment involved. At this stage we are looking to identify boys with musicality and potential, rather than recruiting a fully-formed singer.”

Minster’s choristers receive an excellent education at St Peter’s School, which was the Times Educational Supplement’s Independent School of the Year in 2021.

St Peter’s is the fourth oldest school in the world, sharing its foundation with York Minster in 627AD with exciting plans being developed for the 1,400th anniversary in 2027.

The Chapter of York provides a significant bursary for each chorister and families are supported through applications for means-tested funding which potentially increases the level of funding to 100 per cent.Commenting on the search for new boy choristers, Jeremy Walker, Head Master of St Peter’s School, York said: “The wonderful experience of being a chorister at York Minster, combined with an outstanding education at St Peter’s, offers excellent and often life-changing opportunities for girls and boys with musical talents and interests.”