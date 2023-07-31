To celebrate Yorkshire Day, we wanted to take a look at what the future holds for our great region.

And so, to mark the occasion, The Yorkshire Post is publishing a special supplement dedicated to the children of Yorkshire.

Here is what Editor James Mitchinson writes in the introduction to the supplement:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just as I am, many of you reading this will be parents, not that is essential to being able to appreciate this special supplement, dedicated to Yorkshire’s amazing young people in the foothills of their lives.

The front of The Yorkshire Post's Yorkshire Day supplement

You may be a grandparent, aunty or uncle; perhaps you work with young people. I do that, too. I volunteer several hours a week as a community sports coach working with nine and six-year-olds - a role that is as frustrating and challenging as it is rewarding.

Why do I tell you that? Well, because until I was given the gift of parenthood and until I was afforded the privilege of working closely with children, I’m not sure I fully appreciated just how incredible they can be.

Even when their young minds struggle to solve a problem or are perhaps overwhelmed with emotion, they often demonstrate intellectual and emotional resilience that astounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which is why I feel so passionately about this special Yorkshire Day supplement: I want those children and fledgling adults to know that we see them, we appreciate them and that we trust them with tomorrow.

Whether it is their academic achievements or their vocational skills; their musicality or sporting prowess; their compassion and friendship or their courage and strength. This supplement seeks to capture who the young people of Yorkshire really are and fizz with the energy they bring into our lives.

Because I know that Yorkshire’s future is safe in their hands. We hope that once you’ve read this special feature, you’ll know that, too.

James Mitchinson

Editor, The Yorkshire Post