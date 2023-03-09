A West Yorkshire headteacher has hit out at plans to withdraw two school bus services which could see pupils forced to change schools.

The P98 and P99 buses are operated by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) to transport pupils from Burley-in-Wharfedale and Menston to Sacred Heart Primary School in Ilkley.

But parents whose children use the service have now been told it is at risk of being withdrawn at the end of the academic year.

In a letter seen by the Yorkshire Post, a representative for WYCA said the number of children using the buses had dropped to 17, meaning they were no longer financially viable.

WYCA is having to pay a subsidy of up to £8.51 per child per journey, it said.

But Sacred Heart’s headteacher Amanda Rhodes said withdrawing the services could mean children are left without any means of transport to school – forcing their parents into moving them.

Ms Rhodes said: “Parents are really upset. For some, their children would have to leave this school.

"We’ve had one parent saying they’re going to have to look for a different job. For those parents, it’s devastating news.

"We’ve asked WYCA a number of questions about denying the child a right to an education.

"There’s very few places in local schools.

"One family are devastated, their little boy is really anxious and upset that he will have to leave the school.”

A spokesperson for WYCA said: “We are currently exploring the best way to protect the future of some school bus routes for pupils across parts of West Yorkshire due to low passenger numbers and cost pressures.