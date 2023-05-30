All Sections
Yorkshire mother and son both graduate from Oxford University on the same day

A school teacher and her former head boy son who both won places to study at Oxford University have gone on to graduate on the same day.
By Douglas Whitbread
Published 30th May 2023, 12:09 BST

Proud Annette Oliver, 62, and Robbie Oliver, 26, posed for photos at their prestigious ceremony after completing separate courses at the world-renowned institution. Scientist Robbie first got a place at Corpus Christi College Oxford in 2014, where he graduated with a master's of physics degree before undertaking doctoral studies.

But while he was researching semiconducting materials, Annette's interest was piqued by a two-year master's degree, which she saw advertised on Facebook. She then took on the course covering English literature, British history, and the material arts.

And incredibly, at their graduation ceremony on May 6, she received MSt in literature and arts while Robbie was awarded his DPhil in condensed matter physics.

Mother and son duo, Annette and Ruben Oliver, have both graduated from Oxford University on the same day.
Mother and son duo, Annette and Ruben Oliver, have both graduated from Oxford University on the same day.

Annette, head of classics and deputy head of sixth form at Read School, in Drax, North Yorkshire, where Robbie was once head boy, said the day was 'amazing'.

Speaking about the event, which took place at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford, she added: "Graduating with a master's from the University of Oxford is exciting enough. But to be sharing the same degree ceremony as my son Robbie makes it better than I could have ever imagined. It makes all the long working hours and hard work more than worthwhile."

Robbie was fully supportive of his mother's return to university as a mature student.

He added: "I believe the key to academic success stems from intellectual curiosity and enthusiasm. Once you have those, the possibilities are endless."

In October, Robbie will start his independent academic career as a lecturer in sustainable materials at the University of Sheffield.

His research focus is on the development of the next generation of defect-tolerant semiconductors for optoelectronic applications including better solar cells and LEDs.

