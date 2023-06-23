Yorkshire primary school transformed in five years from inadequate to thriving

A Yorkshire primary school which was previously failing and rated inadequate by inspectors has been transformed in just five years.

In a glowing inspection report, Ofsted said that Ash Grove Primary Academy was now Good in all areas, with pupils “proud of their school, polite and well mannered.”

The transformation of the school follows it joining Inspire Partnership Multi Academy Trust in late 2018, just after it had been labelled Inadequate by Ofsted.

In 2018, inspectors slammed the school as inadequate.

However, many new strategies have now been put in place by staff.

“Leaders have ensured that there are effective systems in place to identify the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) accurately”, the report states.

"The majority of staff feel they are supported by leaders and that their workload is taken into account well.”

The school was led through the inspection by Kyrstie Stubbs, the Deputy CEO of Inspire Partnership MAT and acting headteacher of Ash Grove Primary from February until the end of last half term, because of the absence of the substantive headteacher.

Ms Stubbs said: “I am really delighted that our brilliant staff team has been rewarded for all their incredibly hard work. Today’s fantastic Ofsted report is deserved reward for them as well as for our wonderful pupils and supportive parents.”