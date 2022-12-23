Yorkshire school playground used for "anti social activities" as three metre fence planned

A Bradford Primary School has been granted permission to better secure an area “used for anti-social activities.”

The area of land next to Horton Grange Primary School on Spencer Lane already has a small fence around it.

But Exceed Academies Trust says the existing structure does not protect the site adequately, claiming it cannot be used as a play area.

Earlier this year the Trust submitted a planning application to install a three metre high fence around the site. Once it is installed, the site will be landscaped with new seating.

The trust’s application said: “Due to the current low height of the gates and fence and its illegal use for various antisocial and criminal activities throughout the week (and left-over items and paraphernalia associated with these activities), the play area cannot presently be safely or securely used by the school and its pupils.”