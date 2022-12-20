Yorkshire school seeking 'exceptional leader' to take over principal role - for almost £95k-a-year

An academy school in Yorkshire is seeking a new principal with its existing head set to depart next year.

Outwood Academy Bydales, in Marske, which is part of Outwood Grange Academies Trust, is hoping to appoint an “exceptional leader” to replace Seana Rice.

A spokesman for the trust said: “Seana is due to retire as principal at the end of the 2022/23 academic year so we have opened a recruitment process for her successor to ensure that Outwood Academy Bydales continues its success after she leaves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An advert said the successful candidate would provide “first class leadership” and sustain the academy’s “strong inclusive culture and high quality education which drives our vision to put students first, raise standards, and transform lives”.

Outwood Academy Bydales, Marske

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the school was one of the top performing in Redcar and Cleveland, having received an ‘outstanding’ judgement in its last Ofsted inspection in 2018.

The advert said between £81,942 and £94,914 was on offer by way of an annual salary, adding: “Leaders are ambitious and share a common vision. They have high expectations of each other, staff and pupils. We are proud of the high standards that our school culture promotes. Critically, the excellent focus and engagement of our students allows teachers to teach and students to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad