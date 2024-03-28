Yorkshire school vows not to increase fees amidst Labour's VAT policy

Giggleswick School, in Settle, North Yorkshire, is believed to be the first school in the north of England to announce its decision not to pass this cost onto families, vowing to only increase fees in line with inflation.

The potential savings for parents are substantial. The School’s current fees for a UK full boarder in Year 9 are £40,485 a year. If the school were to add VAT to parents, the cost would be £48,582.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision aims to provide reassurance and certainty to its community of parents and pupils amidst evolving political and economic conditions.

Giggleswick School Headmaster Sam Hart with students

Giggleswick School's Headmaster, Sam Hart, explained, “Considering the potential changes in the political landscape, we recognise the importance of doing everything within our power to shield our parents and pupils from significant increases in fees.

“By deciding not to pass the VAT cost onto parents, we hope to provide reassurance and support during these uncertain times."

The School’s leaders are now exploring potential options for cost savings while ensuring the delivery of high-quality education remains a priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hart added, “As a small rural school with limited resources, we face significant challenges in mitigating the impact of such policies. We are committed to not compromising the quality of our educational offering; however, it will mean restructuring programmes and staff, and unfortunately, reducing bursary support to cover the VAT bill. Without clarity and policy detail we face a void of uncertainty; planning early and robustly is our only option to ensure the future success of the School.

Giggleswick School Headmaster Sam Hart

“We want to make it clear that this isn't an easy decision, but we have little choice in the matter if we are to protect our parents, pupils and the School.”

Giggleswick School is an independent co-educational day and boarding school for children aged 2 to 18. Founded in 1512, the School is thought to be one of the oldest private schools in England.

Its notable alumni include English golfer Gary Wolstenholme and journalist and TV presenter Richard Whiteley (1943 – 2005), best known for his 23 years as host of the game show Countdown.