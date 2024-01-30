Yorkshire teacher banned for using 'inappropriate language of extreme disrespect'

Ieuan Bancroft also said one pupil "should go and kill themselves", others “could do with a good beating” and he could “knock them out as they need to behave and grow up”, during conversations in the staffroom at Freebrough Academy in Brotton.

The 26-year-old began working as a trainee teacher of modern foreign languages at the school in September 2020 and two months later colleagues made a number of complaints.

A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) misconduct panel ruled that Mr Bancroft, who was dismissed by the school in March 2021, should be banned from teaching indefinitely.

Freebrough Academy in Brotton

In a ruling, it stated his conduct was “outside that which could reasonably be tolerated” even though none of the students heard his remarks.

“Mr Bancroft had repeatedly used inappropriate language of extreme disrespect and violence in relation to specific students in his care,” it added.

“Public confidence in the profession could be seriously weakened if conduct such as that found against Mr Bancroft was not treated with the utmost seriousness.”

The TRA panel dismissed seven allegations made against Mr Bancroft, but said six were proven as the witnesses had provided “clear and consistent” accounts.

On one occasion, a colleague told him to finish his work and go home and he replied by saying “suck my ****”. Mr Bancroft did not deny making the comment, but said he “may have overstepped the mark”.

During a separate incident, a colleague asked Mr Bancroft why he had become a teacher. He replied “I like kids” and made a masturbating gesture with his hand.

He “expressly denied” making the hand gesture, but the panel found the allegation was proven. It said the gesture was “likely to have been a throwaway comment” but “ it was not behaviour that any teacher should ever intimate regardless”.

Another colleague claimed Mr Bancroft had said a pupil “should go and kill themselves” when he was discussing their bad behaviour.

Mr Bancroft denied the allegation, but the panel stated the witness was reliable and the comment was “consistent with some of the other language” he had previously used.

One colleague claimed the trainee teacher said some pupils “could do with a good beating” and he could “knock them out as they need to behave and grow up”, during a conversation in the staff room.

He denied making the remark, but the panel found the account of the witness was “more credible”.

It said the remark was “likely said in frustration” but “it was not language that should be used in any professional setting”.