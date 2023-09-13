All Sections
A secondary school teacher has been banned from the profession after he was caught with indecent images of children.
Nathan Hyde
By Nathan Hyde
Published 13th Sep 2023, 08:25 BST

Adam Jones, who worked at Malet Lambert School in Hull between 2018 and 2021, told police he was sexually attracted to girls as young as 13 and he had looked at indecent images on Snapchat.

The 30-year-old resigned after he was arrested and he was convicted of two counts of making indecent photographs at Humber Magistrates’ Court in October 2021.

The court heard that he was caught with 10 Category A images – considered to be the most severe as they involve sexual activity – and 87 category C images.

Adam Jones has been banned from the teaching professionAdam Jones has been banned from the teaching profession
He avoided prison but was given a community order which required him to complete 20 days of rehabilitation and placed on the sex offenders register.

After reviewing the case, the Teaching Regulation Agency decided he should be banned from the classroom indefinitely.

Its ruling stated: “Mr Jones had stated that he had not committed the offending behaviour during his working hours at the school, but the offence committed was a serious offence that involved children.

“The panel noted that Mr Jones had admitted being sexually interested in young females aged 13 years upwards and considered that this was harmful to children in an education setting.

“The panel noted that the behaviour involved in committing the offence would have been likely to have had an impact on the safety and security of children, pupils and members of the public.”

It added: “Mr Jones’ behaviour in committing the offence would be likely to affect public confidence in the teaching profession, if Mr Jones was allowed to continue teaching.”

The ruling stated Mr Jones is prohibited from teaching in all schools, sixth form colleges and children’s homes in England.

