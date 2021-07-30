Yorkshire teacher who admitted to being drunk at primary school is struck off

St Oswald's Church of England Primary Academy

James Langley was dismissed from St Oswald’s Church of England Primary Academy in July and struck off after the Teacher Regulation Agency reviewed the allegations made against him.

The 48-year-old admitted he had drunk “a significant amount” of alcohol before he met with two colleagues at the school in November 2019.

One member of staff claimed he appeared to be “out of it” on another day in November and another said he shouted “Yo, biatch” at a colleague during a separate incident.

He was also accused of consuming alcohol on the school premises at some point between November and December.

In a report, the Teacher Regulation Agency said he admitted all of the allegations in a signed response.

“The panel considered that it was wholly inappropriate and a significant breach of the Teachers Standards for Mr Langley to be under the influence of alcohol whilst on school premises and carrying out his teaching duties,” the report adds.

The Teacher Regulation Agency said Mr Langley, who was a teacher for more than 20 years and had a “good history”, had expressed genuine remorse and taken steps to rehabilitate himself.

But a professional conduct panel outcome decided he should be banned from teaching indefinitely.

“The panel was of the view that prohibition was both proportionate and appropriate,” the report states.